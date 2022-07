LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We are sending prayers out to those affected by the Tornado in Goshen, Ohio.

Goshen is under a state of emergency after a confirmed radar-indicated tornado ripped through northern Clermont County Wednesday afternoon.

There is “extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes and roofs being blown off.

Some structures, according to Pegram, are “totally demolished.”