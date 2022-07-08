Omarion: Is Ready To Spill All Of The Tea In A New Docuseries

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Omarion is ready to tell it all in a new docuseries.

The series is called Omega: The Gift and the Curse promises to provide Omarion’s personal perspective and answer all lingering questions about the finality of the fall of B2k. According to its official description, with the band’s big return to the stage after nearly 15 years apart came “covert sabotage orchestrated from one bandmate towards another,” and “toxic family influences that further contributed to the downfall of B2K.”

Omega: The Gift and the Curse is slated for release on July 21 on YouTube.(LoveBScott)