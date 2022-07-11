Kyrie Irving Is Noticeably Absent From The Brooklyn Nets’ 2022-23 Season Ticket Promo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kyrie Irving may currently be slated to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, it doesn’t appear the organization has faith the 7x All-Star will be there much longer based on how conspicuously absent he is from their latest ticket promo material.

On Sunday, the Nets revealed a new ad to market their ticket memberships for the upcoming year. Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and even Ben Simmons were used for the photos. Irving’s non-use only fuels rumors that he will likely be traded before this season ends.

The Nets have had a rocky relationship with the talented but mercurial guard since he joined them in 2019. The final straw between Irving and the Nets, though, came down to his refusal to take the vaccine. Based on the league’s mandates at the time, Irving wasn’t permitted to play in a number of games, which ultimately hurt team chemistry as well as their championship hopes.

Rumors were that Irving was looking to leave Brooklyn in the final year of his 4-year, $141 million contract, but he eventually relented and re-upped with the Nets this past June for one more run at the chip. But interestingly enough, his running buddy Durant requested to be shipped out of town not long thereafter.

And while there are hints that LeBron James may be interested in reteaming with Irving (but this time on the Los Angeles Lakers), the story is that the Nets are now more focused on dealing with this new KD situation than Irving for the time being, particularly given Durant’s relatively higher market value.

