LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to the police a man was killed by a hit and run accident in Walnut Hills.

Via Fox19

John Miller, 26, was walking on Gilbert Avenue around 3:28 a.m. when he was hit by a car., according to Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge.

Miller’s injuries were fatal, Theetge says.

The driver, Donte Bennie, 49, fled the scene and was later located by police, according to Theetge.