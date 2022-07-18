LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Could you ever see Ice Cube as O-Dog in Menace II Society!?

The rapper and actor talked about regretting turning down the role as O-Dog in the 1993 hood cult classic film. In a podcast interview, he explained that coming off the hype of Boys N The Hood, he turned down the role to avoid being typecast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I had a shot to do O-Dog, even though I think Larenz Tate killed it, I just didn’t wanna be type cast. You know what I mean? I was like, ‘I just did Boys N The Hood and they just gonna have me be the L.A. gangbanger you know what I mean every damn movie’ and [Menace] was like the second movie I got offered so I was like, ‘Nah I don’t wanna play that.’ That was one movie that when I saw it I was like, ‘Ooo that role is cold.’”

Watch the full interview in the video below where he talks about The Big 3 along with his music and acting career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ice Cube Turned Down The Role As O-Dog In Menace II Society To Avoid Being Typecast was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com