Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO]

Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton may not drink the Kool-Aid, but she definitely has tried some lemonade. She told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she has seen some part of Beyoncè’s Lemonade visual album and she likes it.

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she’s a fan of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album as the Democratic presidential front-runner fielded questions from Facebook users. said Tuesday she’s a fan of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album as the Democratic presidential front-runner fielded questions from Facebook users.

Beyoncé has been a strong supporter of the Obama administration, most recently appearing at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

Clinton reminded many of the pop star’s hit single “Formation” when she said in an interview last month that she carries around her own hot sauce wherever she goes.

Donald Trump On Tuesday, Clinton was asked, if elected, whether she could push for legislation to permanently prevent presumptive Republican presidential nomineefrom running in a future election.

“I doubt it, but it’s worth looking into,” Clinton responded amid laughs.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 45 photos Launch gallery Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 1. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 1 of 45 2. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 2 of 45 3. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 3 of 45 4. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 4 of 45 5. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 5 of 45 6. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 6 of 45 7. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 7 of 45 8. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 8 of 45 9. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 9 of 45 10. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 10 of 45 11. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 11 of 45 12. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 12 of 45 13. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 13 of 45 14. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 14 of 45 15. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 15 of 45 16. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 16 of 45 17. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 17 of 45 18. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 18 of 45 19. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 19 of 45 20. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 20 of 45 21. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 21 of 45 22. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 22 of 45 23. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 23 of 45 24. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 24 of 45 25. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 25 of 45 26. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 26 of 45 27. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 27 of 45 28. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 28 of 45 29. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 29 of 45 30. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 30 of 45 31. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 31 of 45 32. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 32 of 45 33. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 33 of 45 34. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 34 of 45 35. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 35 of 45 36. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 36 of 45 37. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 37 of 45 38. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 38 of 45 39. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 39 of 45 40. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 40 of 45 41. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 41 of 45 42. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 42 of 45 43. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 43 of 45 44. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 44 of 45 45. Happy 34th Queen Bey! The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever! Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!

Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com