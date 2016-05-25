CLOSE
Tom Joyner Morning Show
Home

Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton may not drink the Kool-Aid, but she definitely has tried some lemonade. She told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she has seen some part of Beyoncè’s Lemonade visual album and she likes it.
Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she’s a fan of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album as the Democratic presidential front-runner fielded questions from Facebook users.
Beyoncé has been a strong supporter of the Obama administration, most recently appearing at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.
Clinton reminded many of the pop star’s hit single “Formation” when she said in an interview last month that she carries around her own hot sauce wherever she goes.
On Tuesday, Clinton was asked, if elected, whether she could push for legislation to permanently prevent presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump from running in a future election.
“I doubt it, but it’s worth looking into,” Clinton responded amid laughs.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

 

Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!

45 photos Launch gallery

Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!

Continue reading Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!

Queen Bey: The Best Beyonce Moments Ever!

Hillary Clinton Poured Some ‘Lemonade’ And Liked It [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

2016 presidential campaign , Beyonce , Hillary Clinton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close