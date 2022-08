LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kandi Burruss opened up on why she doesn’t like RHOA reunions.

The Bravolebrity, who is currently appearing on the 14th season of “RHOA,” said she dreads filming the reunions.

“I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them, to be clear, I always hate reunions,” she said during an interview with “Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap,” before the taping of the 14th reunion. (LoveBScott)