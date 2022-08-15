LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today Aug. 15 — which would’ve been Nipsy Hussle’s 37th birthday — the late rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor was presented at a ceremony attended by his family, including his longtime partner Lauren London, who spoke on his behalf alongside Hussle’s Samantha Smith, and his grandmother, Margaret Boutte,siser at the memorable occasion.

Dressed in an all white pantsuit and white sunglasses and accompanied by the couple’s six year old son, Kross Ermais, Lauren London gave the first speech of the ceremony. After wishing her late partner a happy birthday, the actress said, “I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

She continued, “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

She then concluded her remarks with, “So whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

The actress also honored her late boyfriend with a sweet Instagram post in honor of his birthday, sharing a photo of him with the caption, “From 60th St to a Star on Hollywood. Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man. Love You Beyond.”

DON’T MISS…

Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To Support “Women on Top” Initiative

Lauren London Set To Guest Host ‘Red Table Talk’

Issa Rae Reveals A TV Executive Wanted To Replace Her With Lauren London In ‘Awkward Black Girl’

Lauren London Speaks At Ceremony For Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com