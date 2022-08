LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Car Crashed into a gun shop in North College Hill. The Police are still looking into the case.

Via Fox19

It was reported just before 3:30 a.m. off Galbraith Road and Betts Avenue.

No one was hurt, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police received initial reports from 911 callers that the black sedan was possibly used to break into the business and juvenile suspects ran off, dispatchers confirmed.