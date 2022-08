LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Prayers are going out to a 60 year old man that was hit by a car on reading road in Avondale.

Via Fox19

It happened about 9 p.m. on Reading Road, between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue in Avondale.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop, according to police who say the are still looking for it Thursday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.