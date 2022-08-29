LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ciara recently announced the upcoming launch of her new skincare line, OAM, which stands for On a Mission.

If you’ve ever coveted Ciara’s smooth, blemish-free skin, then her latest business venture is your dream come true. The multihyphenate star took to her Instagram to announce the soon-to-come debut of her new skincare line, OAM, and her followers are already here for it! She posted a close-up picture showing her make-free skin and the caption, “You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce Years in the making. Coming 09/15/22 #OAMskin.” She followed up with a more in-depth post, revealing her launch date. “I’m so excited to announce my new @oamskin Radiance System! Clinical-level self-care made simple, just for you. Five clinical-level products featuring our proprietary Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex . Years in the making — coming to you 09/15/22.” According to Ciara’s Instagram, her skincare line will include vitamin c hydrating cleanser, brightening pads, brightening serum, eye revitalizer, and radiance moisturizer.

Ciara has budded into quite the businesswoman, and we are loving it. Her skincare brand follows the artist’s fashion line, LITA By Ciara, which captures her chic tomboy style. Each of her brands captures the essence of who she is. Ciara stays true to herself while making those coins, which is a win-win situation!

Ciara’s skincare line will launch on September 15th. Check out oamskin.com, and @oamskin for updates!

Ciara Enters The Beauty Chat With New Skincare Brand Launching In September was originally published on hellobeautiful.com