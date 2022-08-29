Que?: Fat Joe Catches Slander After Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe is back in the news again for expressing his opinion. Joey Crack is now catching heat for saying that Hip-Hop was created by both Blacks and Latinos.
Editor’s Note: Hip-Hop was started in The Bronx by Black people, including Latinos and those of Caribbean descent. It’s been written about countless times, and Google is free.—aqua
As per Hot New Hip-Hop the “Lean Back” rapper posted a video that celebrates the contributions of Latinos during the beginning stages of the culture coming together in the early 1980’s. His caption read “Thank you Thank you Thank you for your contribution to HIP HOP”. For some reason the post struck a nerve with some folks and they expressed their displeasure towards his claim.
You can watch Joe discuss his stance below starting at the 52 minute mark below. Also, take a good look at the accounts coming for Joe, and keep in mind their potential agendas.
