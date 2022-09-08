HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Gold Star Brings Free Meals When Bengals Win

Gold Star is giving out free meals when the Bengals Win.

Every time the Bengals win, Gold Star will celebrate with the Who Dey Ways.

Chili -loving fans can commemorate and Bengals victory with a Free regular 3,4 or 5 way with the purchase of any regular 3, 4 or 5way of equal or greater value the day after the Bengals win.

 

