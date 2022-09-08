Queen Elizabeth II Has Died

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It is with our deepest sympathies that we can officially confirm the death of Queen Elizabeth II, head of the British monarchy and 14 other sovereign countries for the past 70 years.

She was 96 years old.

Confirmed officially by The Royal Family via social media (seen above), Queen Elizabeth II is reported to have died “peacefully” at the family’s Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland. Her son, Charles, immediately became King upon her death after making history as the longest serving heir to the throne in British history. Now 73, he’s been heir apparent since the age of three.

A brief look into her royal reign below, via CNN:

“Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, on the death of her father, King George VI. She oversaw the last throes of the British empire, weathered global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernized the monarchy.”

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes months after the viral false death report that went out back in February by way of blog site Hollywood Unlocked. This time however, confirmation came directly from the family and was covered immediately by reputable outlets like BBC, CNN and others.

We send our condolences once again to the Royal Family, and also well wishes to the newly-appointed King Charles on the grieving of his mother and his position as King of the United Kingdom. Take a minute below to read his official statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which he describes as “a moment of the greatest sadness” for his entire family:

