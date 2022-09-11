HomeCelebrity News & Gossip

Mystikal Faces Life In Prison for Rape! (#DOINTHEMOST)

MystiKal has been formally charged with rape along with nine other criminal counts!

One of this charges is first degree rape and that comes with a mandatory life sentence under state law.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

His other charges include: False imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulations, simply robbery and more.

Learn more about what he’s being charged with and get more details about this story HERE.

Your thoughts?

