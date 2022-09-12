HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Cardi B: Spotted In The Studio With Lil Kim

It looks like there might be new music coming out from Cardi B and Lil Kim.

They were spotted in the studio together.

Nicki had expressed how  she wanted to work with Lil Kim and now it looks like her wish is going to come true.

Fresh off her remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B,” the Queen Bee hit the studio with Cardi. Video footage surfaced of the two in the lab on Saturday night.

It’s unclear what they were working on, but Swizz Beatz and A$AP Ferg were part of the studio session. Lil’ Kim’s daughter, Royal Reign, also made a cameo in the Instagram Story.

