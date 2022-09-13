HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale

The police are investigating a shooting in Avondale that happened early this morning.

A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.

No arrests were made, and a suspect description was not immediately available.

