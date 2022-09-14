HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Car Crashes Into Westside Walmart

A car crashed into a Walmart

Via Fox19

Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police.

The video shows security personnel standing at the front of the store when the car crashes into the front of the building, sending people running.

