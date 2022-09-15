HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘What’s Beef’ | Episode 85

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Nicki Minaj seems to have beef with everyone and she isn’t backing down. Plus Ray J has had enough of the Kardashians and he has the receipts to prove it. On a brighter note, Black women show out with their Emmy wins and we are here for it!

The Final Question To Undress got real.  When is the right and wrong time to propose?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’re getting ready for the fall! Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

 

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘What’s Beef’ | Episode 85  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close