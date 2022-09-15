Quinta Brunson Finishes Her Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel became headline news Sunday night when the popular late-night host almost ruined her moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards with a corny joke that lasted way too long. The Abbott Elementary creator accepted the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” with Kimmel playing dead at her feet. Brunson stopped by Kimmel, last night, to return the favor and finish her acceptance speech.

“You know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech.. and then you get less time because somebody does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?” Brunson said, holding her Emmy, as she interrupted Kimmel’s segment.

Brunson later sat down to chat and Jimmy apologized for his idiotic behavior. “That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson accepted Kimmel’s apology and reassured the host he didn’t ruin her night, but not everyone was as understanding as the first-time Emmy winner. Brunson’s Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also won big at the 2022 Emmys, called out Jimmy as disrespectful.

I was absolutely confused,” Ralph said Wednesday during a virtual panel of the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, according to Variety. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.’ And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!’ But that’s just me.”

Watch Brunson crash Jimmy Kimmel Live, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Emmy’s Red Carpet

Quinta Brunson Finishes Her Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com