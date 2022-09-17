HomeCelebrity News

Halle Bailey Making Waves As “The Little Mermaid”!

Disney released the trailer “The Little Mermaids” starring Halle Bailey some people are happy others are mad.

Trailer announced Halle Bailey will star as Ariel.

The trailer created a trend on social media. Parent are showing  sharing their children’s reactions to watching the trailer for their first time.

“She’s Black.”

“She’s brown like me.”

I almost cried.

What are your thought?

Check out more of the babies’ reactions HERE.

