Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears: Law Suit Has Been Dismissed

The sexual assault lawsuit against both Tiffany and Aries Spears has been dropped.

According to new court documents, Jane Doe asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice — meaning it can’t be filed again.

The woman who sued both Tiffany and Aries also issued a public statement, saying:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.” (LoveBScott)

