HomeActors

Rapper Boosie Offers to Save Tiffany Haddish Career

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

TMZ caught up with Tiffany Haddish at the airport and she shared ever since the molestations allegations she has lost everything.

“All my gigs, gone, Everything, gone. I don’t have no job.” she told TMZ!

Rapper Boosie Badass was remorseful to this news, he went on social media to offer her a job:

How nice of him.

We have seen Tiffany Haddish the host, actress and comedian.  Which roll do you like her in best?

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

boosie , boosie badazz , Lil Boosie , Tiffany Haddish

Close