‘A Different World’ Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary & Calls out NBC!

Passionate, dedicated, persistent, and determined are only a few qualities that are synonymous with this driven-talented young woman, Ms. Ebony J. Ebony is the Producer, and side kick for the “At Work Network” Hosted by E.J. Greig. Monday – Friday 10a to 2pm. The show has consistent great ratings with our target audience of adults 18-34. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Broadcasting and a minor in Communications from Northern Kentucky University. During her college education she served as General Manager of the campus radio station and was an active member of the station for her entire college career. Born and raised in the Cincinnati tri-state area, Jeffonia Wynn was gifted with an outgoing personality and even more important, a golden voice that would take her far. She’s been in love with radio since the age of 5. Standing at 4’11 you would think it would be easy to overlook her small stature, she demands attention, and respect.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary TV show ‘A Different World’ Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary this year!

Hillman college has such an impact on many generations choosing a HBCU. the culture.

The on screen couple Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison who play Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne have been doing press runs including their stop at Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club”.

Npt only do they give fans a sneak peek at what was going down behind-the-scenes of the culture-shifting series, but they shocking shared how some of the cast was mistreated on the set. Apparently NBC is racist, it was so bad one of the actress had to get security.

Watch Interview Live:

TV One will celebrate “A Different World’s” 35th anniversary on September 24th with an all-day marathon of TV One’s Uncensored beginning at 6AM/EST.

Can you believe they were mistreated on set, What are your thoughts?

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj