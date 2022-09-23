‘A Different World’ Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary & Calls out NBC!

Legendary TV show ‘A Different World’ Celebrates 35 Year Anniversary this year!
Hillman college has such an impact on many generations choosing a HBCU. the culture.
The on screen couple Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison who play Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne have been doing press runs including their stop at Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club”.
Npt only do they give fans a sneak peek at what was going down behind-the-scenes of the culture-shifting series, but they shocking shared how some of the cast was mistreated on the set. Apparently NBC is racist, it was so bad one of the actress had to get security.
Watch Interview Live:
TV One will celebrate “A Different World’s” 35th anniversary on September 24th with an all-day marathon of TV One’s Uncensored beginning at 6AM/EST.
Can you believe they were mistreated on set, What are your thoughts?
Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj