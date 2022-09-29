LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is all ready for the chilly fall weather and the fall fashion to go with it and her latest Instagram post proves it!

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet showed off her killer fashion sense when she rocked an oversized red preppy knit sweater dress to perfection. The sweater dress is from hew New York and Company collection and featured a block letter G on the chest. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled the fall look to perfection, posing outside in the sun while letting her hair blow in the breeze in the short IG Reel.

” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below. “Grabbing on for dear life…shop the new @nyandcompany collection at the link in bio” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

“ ,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the fashionable fall look while another commented on the beauty’s aura writing, “It’s the vibes for me

We’re definitely loving this effortless fall look on the talented actress! Beauties, how would you rock this fall look? You can shop the link now at New York and Company via Gabrielle’s IG!

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fall Preppy Vibes In Latest New York And Co. Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com