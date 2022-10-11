HomeOhio

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broad Street.

Columbus police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the shooting started as a fight among several groups of girls.

 

