CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon.
Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park.
According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broad Street.
Columbus police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said the shooting started as a fight among several groups of girls.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting was originally published on joycolumbus.com