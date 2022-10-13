HomeCincy

FC Cincinnati: Headed To The Play Offs

The FC Cincinnati soccer team is headed to the play-offs.

They will take on the New York Red Bulls, The fans will be allowed to watch the game from the First Financial Club at TQL Stadium.

FC is the number 5 seed and New York is the number 4 seed.

Good luck let’s go FC bring home the victory!

 

 

