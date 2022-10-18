HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Joey Bada$$: Defends Kanye West Over Removed Interview

Joey Bada$$: Defends Kanye West Over Removed Interview

After the interview’s removal, Joey Bada$$ took to Twitter to voice his concern over Kanye being silenced.

“I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind), but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin [sic] him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking the content cuz you don’t agree?” tweeted Joey Bada$$ on Monday.

He continued, “We can have healthy disagreements. And yes, Kanye can do a much better job at his delivery, but it’s the same old story. Magnifying a small piece of what he said and taking it out of context. The mass media needs to learn some new moves it’s corny and so obvious at this point.”

Joey immediately regretted his tweets as tons of negative comments were hurled his way. Do you think freedom of speech means you can say whatever you want, despite the consequences?

 

