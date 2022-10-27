HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michael Jackson: Sells One-Million Album Units In 2022

Thirteen years after his passing, music legend Michael Jackson still moves millions of records worldwide.

Since the start of 2022, the “Thriller” hitmaker has sold more than one million albums sales in America, according to Chart Data.

Billboard states Michael earned $1 billion after his death setting posthumous music records.

The Grammy-winning singer sold more CDs in the five years after his death than in his last 13 years, according to The Wrap.

