Rihanna: Opens Up On Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby Name Or Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are keeping a tight lip on the name of their baby and photos of their baby.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” the singer said in a Washington Post interview published Monday.

“We’ve just been living,” the Grammy winner, 34, continued. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

