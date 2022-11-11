HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg: Biopic Is Coming

Snoop Dogg: Biopic Is Coming

A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is Coming

Soon, you’ll be able to see the story of Snoop Dogg in a movie theater.

Today, Universal Pictures announced a biopic about the West Coast hip-hop legend.

“The project would follow me being the Black Forest Gump,” said Snoop in a 2021 interview about the film.

The announcement didn’t say who would be playing Snoop.

  • Do you think it’s time for a Snoop Dogg biopic? Who do you think should play Snoop?
