Beyoncé: Could 2 New Albums Be On The Way???

Rumor Has It, Beyoncé Has Two Albums on the Way

You’ve talked about it with your friends, and now the rumblings may be true. Rumor has it Beyoncé has two albums on the way.

Kyle Buchanan, a New York Times journalist, claims that one album will be acoustic and the other will be a joint album with her husband, Jay Z.

While all this sounds good, none of it has been confirmed by Columbia Records or Beyoncé’s camp.

  • How much do you believe that Beyoncé will drop another album?
