Samuel L. Jackson: Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson has something to say about Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel.

Earlier this month, Quentin said the actors weren’t the stars of the MCU, but the characters they play are the draw.

Jackson, who played in several Tarantino films, dismissed his criticism saying, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in

seats? What are we talking about?

Samuel L. Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury in the first Iron Man film and currently is the longest-running character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

