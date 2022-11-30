HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kanye West: Trying To Bring Back Donda Academy In L.A. Area Church

Kanye hopes to restart his Donda Academy, this time at Cornerstone Christian Church in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

The church’s pastor, Ronald Nagin, told TMZ he and Kanye had met three times over the past month, believing the Donda Academy is in line with the church and its programs.

The Donda Academy would only take up a portion of the church facility, and Nagin says a lease agreement is being drawn up by church lawyers.

The real hurdle would be getting the teaching staff and students to return. Nagin says he isn’t concerned with Kanye’s recent anti semitic comments calling him a “good guy” and a “friend.”

