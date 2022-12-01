Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!
Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she held her husband’s hand and stood next to legendary fashion designer Christian Louboutin.
Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award , it was an honour to be by your side @louboutinworld”
As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave ”
We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?
