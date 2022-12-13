HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital.

Via Fox19

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail.

Love says that once officers arrived, they discovered that the EMTs were already working with the victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital, and the conditions are unknown at this time.

Close