Cincinnati: 2 Teens Killed in Roselawn Shooting

2 teens were killed in Roselawn

This is just so said that our teens keep dying to early.

According to Fox19

It happened in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane, shortly before officers responded about 5 p.m. to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant nearby for a reported shooting victim, police wrote in a news release.

Officers found a male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition at the last check.

Minutes later, around 5:15 p.m., Norwood police found the other two victims on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass.

