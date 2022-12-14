Getting To Know: Who Would You Swap Places With For A Day?

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Although we hope everyone out there is confident in who they are as individuals, it’s totally understandable to ponder what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes every once in a while.

Amanda and Nailz dedicated today’s “Getting To Know” segment to that topic specifically by asking this age-old question:

“If you could swap places with one person for a day, who would it be?”

Nailz went with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (seen above), and honestly can you blame him?! Amanda kept it a little more generic, but made a non-negotiable request that whoever it is have a mean three-point shot and can dunk on the competition.

Watch Amanda and Nailz break down who they would choose to be and why below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Getting To Know: Who Would You Swap Places With For A Day? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com