AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning

According to NBC4i, With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio.

Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM, the company responsible for routing electricity transmissions across 13 states, made an emergency request for customers on its power grid to reduce electricity usage until 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The order comes while much of Ohio remains in some form of a winter weather advisory or warning.

The recommendations to lower your electricity made by AEP Ohio include:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing use of major electric appliances like stoves, dishwashers, and dryers.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment, and appliances

