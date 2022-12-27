HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Shaq: Proposes To GloRilla On IG Live

Shaq: Proposes To GloRilla On IG Live

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Shaq recently popped into the comment section of Druski’s IG live to show his interest in GloRilla.

Shaq said in the comments, “Yo man, I’m leaving hey, glo will u marry me.”

After GloRilla seemed to ignore Shaq’s initial comment, he double down on his interest and added, “Glo will u marry me.”

Many fans wonder if Shaq slid into GloRilla’s DMs after his comments went unnoticed by Glo.

  • Why do you feel like Shaq is too old for GloRilla to marry?
NBA Twitter Reacts To Shaq Telling Donovan Mitchell He Can’t Take His Game To The “Next Level”
10 photos

shaq

Close