Cincinnati: Xavier Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 22

Congrats to Xavier Men’s basketball team on being ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

This is a big time accomplishment.

Xavier has not won the past three games against St. John’s. In their most recent match, the Musketeers lost 81-66 in March 2022.

Both schools are looking to get their one of their guards cleared from the injury list by game time – KyKy Tandy for Xavier and Rafael Pinzon for St. John’s.

 

