Mariah Carey: Breaks Spotify Record For Most Streamed Song In A Single Day

Mariah Carey: Breaks Spotify Record For Most Streamed Song In A Single Day

Mariah Carey broke one last record before the 2022 Christmas season ended.

On December 24th, Carey’s hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” was the most streamed song in a day.

The song was streamed 21.273 million times on Spotify, the most a song has been streamed worldwide during a single 24-hour period.

Before Christmas Eve, Adele’s “Easy On Me” held the title for the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours, with 19.747 million streams in a single day. Upon finding out about the achievement, Cary tweeted, “Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!”

  • What was your most streamed song on Spotify for 2022?

 

