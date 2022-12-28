HomeCincy

Bootsy Collins: To Perform On Monday Night Football

It looks like the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of fame artist is set to perform at the Bengals game on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills.

Bootsy will performing his Bengals song “Fear Da Tiger” during the half time show.

I can’t wait to see this game, I know it’s going to be a sell out Fasho!

Here’s a quick did you know!!!

  • Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
  • Bootsy is one of the greatest Bass Players of all time.
  • He’s also featured on the Silk Sonic Album

 

