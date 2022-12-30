HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Chad Johnson Tweets He Will Heckle Bills Players

Cincinnati: Chad Johnson Tweets He Will Heckle Bills Players

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Chad Johnson will be at the Bengals game against the Bills on Monday.

According to Chads tweet he will sit in the stands so he can heckle the Bills players.

 

Chad Johnson FKA Chad Ochocinco Has Cult Classic Movie ‘Howard The Duck’ Trending
15 photos

Close