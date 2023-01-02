HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Nick Cannon: Opens Up About A Vasectomy

Nick Cannon Says ‘My Body, My Choice’ When Andy Cohen Asks Him About Vasectomy Nick Cannon recently joked with Andy Cohen about his multiple children and what he thinks about getting a vasectomy.

Nick responded to Cohen’s vasectomy question and said, “My body, My choice!” Cohen replied, “Do you want to hit 20?” Cannon added, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan.

That should’ve been clear from the jump.” Last month, Nick welcomed baby #12 into the world, but many people are wondering if Nick plans on having more in 2023.

