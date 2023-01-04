Big Up / Let Down: Sha’Kyra Aughtry’s Snowstorm Rescue + Tory Lanez Apologists

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s time for the “Big Up / Let Down” report, where Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz simultaneously give you their proudest moment and greatest disappointment of the week at hand.

You may or may not need a brief breakdown for this week’s “Let Down” though. Allow Amanda to fill you in:

The “Big Up,” however, couldn’t have been written better by a Hollywood screenwriter. A Christmas snowstorm in Buffalo turned good samaritan Sha’Kyra Aughtry into not only a life-saver but also a woman who got blessed with a few hundred thousand dollars more in her bank account this holiday season!

Listen to the inspiring story, including the head-scratching let down as well, below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Big Up / Let Down: Sha’Kyra Aughtry’s Snowstorm Rescue + Tory Lanez Apologists was originally published on blackamericaweb.com