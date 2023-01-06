HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Hamlin Asks About Game

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made “substantial progress” in the last 24 hours.

The progress included Hamlin asking medical staff “who won?” Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hospital officials gave an update on Hamlin’s condition during a press conference on Thursday and noted that while he is still not able to speak, he has been communicating by writing.

Dr. Timothy Pritts said, “When he asked did we win, the answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life.”

  • Do you think Hamlin will continue to play if he is cleared?  Would you?

