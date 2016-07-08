CLOSE
BREAKING: 4 Officers Killed, 11 Shot After Shooters Interrupt Dallas Police Brutality March [VIDEO]

Four officers have been killed and eleven shot after a peaceful police brutality march in downtown Dallas.  The rally was put together as a response after two separate killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile by police caused a national uproar.

After the demonstration at 8:58pm officers were fired upon by at least two snipers firing snipper style.  According to reports officers were targeted and civilians were not.  There were approximately one hundred officers in the area during the peaceful march.  According to Dallas Police a suspect in custody said that there were bombs ‘all over the place’ in the downtown area.  It is also being reported that one female is in custody and two other suspects being interviewed.

Many civilians that were in attendance took to social media as the situation unfolded

