Cincinnati: Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado.

Congrats to former Cincinnati wide receiver Chad Johnson, he proposed to his girl friend Sharelle Rosado.

The big thing his she said YES! I’m so happy for them.

The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter.

The surprising, yet magical moment was posted on Rosado’s Instagram where tears of joy flooded her eyes as soon as she realized Johnson was proposing.

