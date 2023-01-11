HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Former Bengal TJ Houshmandzadeh Named Ruler Of The Jungle

Cincinnati: Former Bengal TJ Houshmandzadeh Named Ruler Of The Jungle

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to my homie TJ Houshmandzadeh he has been named the Ruler of the Jungle for Cincinnati’s opening playoff game on Sunday.

I Can’t wait to she this game it’s going to be action packed Fasho!

Houshmandzadeh spent eight seasons with the Bengals, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Let’s Go Bengals… Can I get a WHO DEY!!!

 

Close